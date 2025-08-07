India expects Putin to visit at year’s end — official

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. India awaits Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit at the end of the year and hopes for significant results of a meeting between the leaders of the two countries, National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval said at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

According to the Indian official, New Delhi hopes that the top-level meeting provides new directions for development and produces tangible and substantial results at negotiations.

He also stressed that currently, India and Russia have established very good ties which are highly valued in India. The official emphasized that the two countries interact at the top level and these meetings boost the strategic partnership relationship between Moscow and New Delhi.

On August 6, the US imposed additional tariffs of 25% on India in connection with its purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products. Washington may take similar measures against other countries, according to US President Donald Trump’s executive order. This brings tariffs on Indian goods imported to the US to 50%. The Indian Foreign Ministry slammed those actions as unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable, adding that the country would take all necessary measures to protect its national interests.