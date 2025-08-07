Kremlin says will announce venue for Putin-Trump meeting later

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The venue for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, has been agreed and will be announced later, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"We have launched work to discuss the parameters of such a meeting and the venue for it jointly with our American colleagues now," Ushakov said.

"By the way, I’d like to note that the venue [for a Putin-Trump meeting], too, has been agreed in principle and will be announced a bit later," he added.

Earlier, Trump said there was a good chance "that there will be a meeting [with Putin] very soon" and "that we could be ending" the Ukraine conflict. "We haven’t determined where [the meeting would take place], but we had some very good talks with President Putin today," he added, referring to the August 6 meeting between the Russian leader and US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in Moscow.

The New York Times reported earlier, citing a source, that Trump expects to hold a personal meeting with his Russian counterpart as early as next week, to be followed shortly thereafter by a trilateral meeting with Vladimir Zelensky. According to CNN, the US leader has already tasked his team with preparing for the two meetings.