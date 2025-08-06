Russian human rights commissioner appeals to UN over Gagauzia head’s sentence

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova appealed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk regarding the sentence that the Moldovan authorities previously handed down to Evghenia Gutsul, the leader of Moldova’s autonomous region of Gagauzia.

"The harsh sentencing of the democratically elected leader of Gagauzia is a gross violation of the law and the principle of justice. It is a clear violation of the rule of law, human rights, mercy, and humanism. <...> In this regard, I have appealed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, calling for the protection of Evghenia Gutsul's rights," Moskalkova wrote on her Telegram channel.

The ombudswoman also pointed to the callousness and cowardice of those who made an unjust decision against the mother of two young children, making them innocent victims of an undeserved punishment.

On Tuesday, Gutsul was accused of violating financing laws for the Shor opposition party and was sentenced to seven years in prison. The court also stripped her of her right to belong to political parties for five years and ordered her to pay $2.4 million, which, according to the investigation, was used to finance the party.

The politician categorically rejects all charges and slams the case as political. She said that the Party of Action and Solidarity, which controls Moldova's parliament and government, is behind the trial. Gutsul's lawyers said that they would appeal the court's decision to a higher court.

Relations between the Gagauzia head and the Moldovan leadership deteriorated in 2023 after her victory in the autonomous region's elections. She made statements about her intention to strengthen the region's friendly relations with Russia and criticized Chisinau's policy of confrontation with Moscow. The region’s authorities tried to declare the elections illegal. However, the Gagauz parliament expressed solidarity with Gutsul. Several mass rallies in support of the leader were held in the region. Meanwhile, Moldovan President Maia Sandu refused to sign a decree approving Gutsul's membership in the government, despite it being required by the country's legislation.