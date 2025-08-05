'Announcements' of Russia’s deployment of INF-class missiles unlikely — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has emphasized that no specific details should be anticipated regarding Russia's deployment of intermediate-and shorter-range missiles (INF), citing the sensitive and confidential nature of defense matters.

When asked whether President Vladimir Putin had made any particular decisions on deploying INF-class missiles, Peskov responded, "We are unlikely to expect announcements. After all, this concerns defense matters. It is a sensitive and non-public area."

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Russia no longer considers itself bound by its self-imposed restrictions on the deployment of intermediate-and shorter-range missiles, citing the disappearance of the conditions that once justified the moratorium. The ministry highlighted Western actions related to the proliferation of INF missiles, underscoring that these developments pose a direct threat to Russia’s security.