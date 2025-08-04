US nuclear submarines on combat duty regardless of politicians' statements — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. US nuclear submarines are on combat duty regardless of politicians' statements, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the online debate between US President Donald Trump and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on social media, the spokesman said: "In this case, it is obvious that US submarines are already on combat duty. This is an ongoing process."

Earlier, Trump announced on Truth Social that he had ordered the redeployment of two American nuclear submarines to specific regions in response to statements made by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. From the politician's point of view, the former Russian president's statements on the nuclear issue were provocative.