Russia maintains responsible stance on nuclear rhetoric — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia maintains a responsible position regarding nuclear rhetoric and would prefer not to be drawn into discussion on the subject, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Overall, of course, we do not wish to be drawn into such discussion or comment on it. We approach any statements related to nuclear issues with great caution. As you know, Russia holds a responsible position. President Putin’s stance is well known," Peskov said.

He also noted that that all parties must be extremely cautious in their use of nuclear rhetoric.

"Russia takes the issue of nuclear non-proliferation very seriously. And, of course, we believe that everyone should be extremely careful when it comes to nuclear rhetoric," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated on the social media platform Truth Social that he ordered the redeployment of two American nuclear submarines allegedly due to comments made by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. From Trump’s perspective, Medvedev made provocative statements on nuclear topics.