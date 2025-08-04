Opinions inside leadership vary, Putin determines foreign policy — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Representatives of the Russian leadership, including Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, have different assessments of the situation, including harsh ones, however, Vladimir Putin as the president determines the country's foreign policy, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told a news briefing.

"In any country, members of its leadership have different working points of view on current events and have different attitudes. There are people who are very, very harshly minded both in the United States of America and in European countries," the Kremlin spokesman said about Medvedev's harsh rhetoric. "This is always the case."

"But the main thing, of course, is the position of President Putin," Peskov emphasized. "In our country, foreign policy is formulated by the head of state: President Putin."

Dmitry Medvedev is active on social media, including in foreign languages. His publications are distinguished by sharp and harsh assessments of world events, especially the anti-Russian policies of Western countries. In recent weeks, Medvedev's statements on social media have drawn particular attention from American politicians, including US President Donald Trump. Trump is an avid user of social media. A significant part of his statements are publications on the American leader's own resource Truth Social.