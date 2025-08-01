MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The West should accept reality and "behave decently" after Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on the completion of production of the first serial Oreshnik missile system, Sergey Mironov, leader of the A Just Russia — For Truth party, said.

"In December, at the Defense Ministry board meeting, Putin said that work on the Oreshnik missile's serial production was underway. And here is the result. The West, for some reason, hopes that these are empty threats every time. No, gentlemen. Try accepting reality and behaving decently so you don't get an Oreshnik," Mironov told TASS.

He noted that the completion of the Oreshnik system's production confirms that the Russian president always keeps his word, "which is invariably followed by deeds." "I congratulate us and our friends on this event, but I don't congratulate our enemies," the lawmaker added.

Earlier, Putin announced that Russia had produced the first Oreshnik system, which the army had already received. According to him, the serial production of such missiles is underway. In addition, by the end of the year, the system will be supplied to Belarus, which is currently preparing positions for its deployment, the president added.