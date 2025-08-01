VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. Russia in conducting military operations on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, is taking back what is its own, and not seizing what is someone else's. In this way, Russian President Vladimir Putin, answering journalists' questions, commented on the situation in Chasov Yar.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, criticizing the Kiev authorities, noted that they do not understand how successfully the Russian Armed Forces are operating: "They will bite off, seize and move on and reconquer."

"They will have it back," Putin corrected. "This is ours."

Russian forces liberated Chasov Yar in the DPR the day before. Commenting on the event, Lukashenko noted that the successful actions of the Russian Armed Forces open the way for Russian forces to Kramatorsk, temporarily occupied by Ukraine - the main fortified area of the Ukrainian forces in Donbass.