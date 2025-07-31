MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Nicaragua’s move to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as part of Russia is a sign of friendship, said Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the United Russia party.

"I would especially like to welcome the decision by our colleagues and friends in Nicaragua to recognize Russia’s new regions. It’s really a friendly step and we appreciate it," he said, as cited by the party’s press service.

Earlier, Nicaragua’s Co-Presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo sent a message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, expressing support for Russia in its fight against the NATO-backed Ukrainian neo-Nazism. They also fully recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as integral parts of Russia.