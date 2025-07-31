Secondary sanctions threats undermine US credibility in India — Russian envoy

NEW DELHI, July 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose sanctions on Russia’s trading partners undermines India's trust in Washington, Russian Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov told reporters.

"The threats that are coming from the United States do nothing to inspire confidence among Indians, once again highlighting that the United States is not a reliable partner," he noted. According to the envoy, "while seeking to do damage to Russia, the West introduces secondary sanctions targeting India, China, Brazil and other major economic powers." "However, with such threats and steps, the Westerners are planting a time bomb under their own relations with India, demonstrating their untrustworthiness," the diplomat warned.

"These methods of unfair competition reflect the neocolonial nature of international cooperation as seen by both the United States and the Europeans, who have also slapped sanctions on Nayara Energy, an Indian conglomerate, for no reason at all," Alipov went on to say. According to him, the US’ standing as a key trading partner of India is not lost on anyone and New Delhi will take that into account in trade talks with Washington. "I think the Indian government is actively working to develop a position, a policy, tactics and a strategy. However, it seems to me that no one will be able to avoid balancing interests here," he said.

The diplomat stressed that Russia-India relations had never been directed against anyone. "The US is already trying to gain some economic advantages, infringing on the interests of not only Russia but also of one of its crucial trading partners," Alipov observed.

On July 14, Trump said that the US would impose tariffs of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners unless an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict was achieved within 50 days. Later, he reduced the deadline to ten days. On July 28, Trump announced plans to reduce the deadline to 10-12 days.