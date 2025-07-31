Too early to talk about high-level Russia-Ukraine meetings — MFA

UNITED NATIONS, July 31. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue negotiations with the Kiev authorities on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but it is too early to talk about high-level meetings without serious preparations, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said, while answering questions from Russian journalists.

"Such meetings must be seriously prepared. Without this, it is probably too early to talk about them," he said.

Vershinin noted that Russia positively perceives "the readiness of the Turkish side to provide a platform for negotiations.".