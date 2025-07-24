Russia to push for constructive global dialogue on climate change

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia vows to promote a constructive international dialogue on climate change, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We intend to continue to promote constructive international dialogue on the climate change issues based on international law and a fair balance of interests," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry noted that on July 23, the International Court of Justice issued, at the request of the UN General Assembly, a landmark advisory opinion on the obligations of states in relation to climate change.

"The court considered two main issues - the content of the international legal obligations of states in the field of combating climate change and the nature of the legal consequences resulting from their violations," the Russian Foreign Ministry added. "The Court ruled that states are required to take measures to prevent and mitigate the effects of climate change based on international law, including the provisions of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Paris Agreement, as well as customary legal norms such as obligations to prevent significant transboundary harm to the environment and international cooperation."

The statement said that the court's opinion is complex and affects many sources and several branches of international law, and therefore requires careful study.

"Advisory opinions are not formally legally binding, however, given the status of the International Court of Justice as the main judicial body of the UN system, its position may have an impact on the further development of international law in the field of climate change," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian Federation, as an active participant in the international climate process, took part in this proceeding. The position of our country was presented in written and oral forms."