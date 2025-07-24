Russia expresses concern over escalation of conflict on Thailand-Cambodia border

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about the escalation of the conflict on the Thai-Cambodian border and is calling on the countries to exercise restraint, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian side expresses concern over the escalation of conflict and calls on the parties to exercise restraint and establish a dialogue to resolve the Thai-Cambodian differences by peaceful means," the diplomat said.

Zakharova added that "many territorial differences in the world are a legacy of the colonial policy of the West."

"We believe that in the context of the deterioration of the overall situation in the Asia-Pacific region, it is important to search for possible ways to resolve existing disputes in the spirit of unity and solidarity inherent in ASEAN," she concluded.

Armed clashes occurred along the Cambodian-Thai border this morning near a disputed border stretch in the Oddar Meanchey province. The Thai army said it had used fighter jets to attack the positions of the Cambodian forces. The Cambodian Defense Ministry said that the army is acting in self-defense, responding to the invasion of Thai troops.

At least 11 civilians and one soldier were killed, Reuters news agency reported, citing Thai Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin. The Russian embassy in Thailand has advised Russian tourists to refrain from visiting areas bordering Cambodia.