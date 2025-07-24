Russian forces pound Ukrainian military-industrial sites in overnight strike

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Ukrainian military-industrial sites and their power facilities in the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and power facilities supporting the operation of the Ukrainian army. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,285 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,285 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline sectors over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 160 troops and five artillery systems in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 230 troops and an anti-aircraft gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 215 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 420 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 200 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 60 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery systems in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Radyanskoye, Korchakovka, Khrapovshchina, Maryino and Ryzhevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Veliky Burluk and Melovoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, seven motor vehicles and five artillery systems in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy anti-aircraft gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Sredneye, Karpovka, Shandrigolovo and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, 13 motor vehicles and an S-60 anti-aircraft gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pleshcheyevka, Seversk, Zvanovka and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 420 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Udachnoye, Rodinskoye, Stepanovka, Svetloye, Poltavka, Krasnoarmeysk and Artyoma in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 420 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, six pickup trucks and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novogeorgiyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Iskra and Zelyony Gai in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novosyolovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka and Belozerka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 60 [Ukrainian] army personnel, four motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, two electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian UAV assembly workshops, fuel, arms depots in past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshops, fuel and arms depots over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck assembly workshops and storage sites of unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel depots and missile/artillery armament warehouses, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries in 136 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 217 Ukrainian UAVs, six smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 217 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and six smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs, a Neptune long-range missile and 217 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 72,195 unmanned aerial vehicles, 623 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,316 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,581 multiple rocket launchers, 27,780 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,645 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.