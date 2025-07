MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia has never drawn up plans to attack the European Union (EU) or members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing.

"Of course, the authors [of France's new strategic review] cannot be ignorant of the fact that Russia has not and never had any intention to attack EU countries or NATO member states," she said. "This is propagandistic fiction, this is nonsense, this is mythology.".