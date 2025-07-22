Lavrov says will visit Mozambique at his counterpart’s invitation

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he will visit Mozambique at the invitation from that country’s top diplomat, Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas.

"Mrs. Minister has kindly invited me to pay another visit to hospitable Maputo. I will do this without fail," he told a news conference after talks with his visiting Mozambican counterpart.

Lavrov’s previous visit to Mozambique took place in 2018. The two countries established diplomatic relations on June 25, 1975.