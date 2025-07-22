No grounds for ‘Nuclear Five’ meeting at the moment — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. There are currently no conditions for holding a summit of the "Nuclear Five," as Moscow notes escalating tensions and militarization, including in the nuclear sphere, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

He also noted that appropriate Russian agencies are closely monitoring all new developments in the nuclear sphere and formulating measures to guarantee security.

"There is clearly no basis for holding such a summit right now. We see a course towards escalating tensions, toward militarization, including in the nuclear sphere. Our relevant agencies are monitoring the developments in this area and developing measures to ensure our security in the current context," the spokesman said in response to reporters’ comments on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal regarding convening a "Nuclear Five" summit, which he made several years ago.

The initiative to hold the summit of the UN Security Council P5 (Russia, China, the UK, the US, and France) was put forward on January 23, 2020, by Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the World Holocaust Forum. Later, in his address to the Russian Federation Council, Putin expressed hope that an in-person meeting of the heads of state of the permanent UN Security Council members, the "Nuclear Five", could be held as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is overcome.