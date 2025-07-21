NICOSIA, July 21. /TASS/. Cypriots are fully aware that the European Union’s 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions will backfire on the national economies of the EU member nations, Russian Ambassador to Nicosia Murat Zyazikov told TASS.

"The latest package of the EU anti-Russian sanctions, like any other unfair policy of restrictions, hits, first of all, those countries that impose them, i.e. they have a boomerang effect. Our Cypriot friends understand this perfectly well and local businesses are openly worried over Brussels’ course which is harming the countries and nations of the European Union," he noted.

According to the Russian diplomat, Cyprus "has not been fighting against colonial dependence, for its sovereignty" only to see these achievements being eroded by the actions of EU bureaucrats.

"And we are convinced that no Western wind is capable of bringing down the granite rock of the strong spiritual ties and sincere friendship between the brotherly peoples of Russia and Cyprus. We saw this friendship during the large-scale celebrations of the 80th anniversary of Great Victory on the island and continue to feel it in our everyday contacts with Cypriots who are quite capable of telling the good from the bad, sincerity from arrogance, and true centuries-long values from false ones imposed from outside," Zyazikov stressed.

After two months of discussions, EU ambassadors on Friday finally agreed on the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions covering more than 50 individuals and organizations. As part of the package, the European Union will lower the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $47.60 per barrel. Restrictions cover banks, oil tankers, the Nord Stream gas pipelines, and Russian exports.