At least 75 Russian airports to Be modernized by 2030 — PM Mishustin

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 21. /TASS/. Russia plans to modernize at least 75 airports by 2030, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a visit to the construction site of a new terminal at Blagoveshchensk International Airport.

"Connectivity between Russia’s regions is a critical priority. That’s why we are carrying out large-scale reconstruction of airport and airfield infrastructure across the country. Since the beginning of this year, four new terminals have been commissioned and are already handling flights - in Novokuznetsk, Tyumen, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and Mineralnye Vody. By presidential directive, at least 75 airfield facilities must be modernized by 2030. Nearly all regions of the Russian Far East are included in this program," Mishustin stated.

He noted that around 20 airfield facilities have been upgraded over the past six years, with more than 20 additional upgrades planned over the next five years. Mishustin also emphasized the role of private investment in these efforts.