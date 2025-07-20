CHISINAU, July 20. /TASS/. Moldova spoiled relations with Moscow under pressure from the West, which supports the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov told TASS in an interview.

"It seems to me that the current policy, which is now being implemented by Moldova’s ruling party, comes as a result of pressure exerted by European Union countries - first of all, by Brussels - on the Moldovan government. They claim this will guarantee prosperity. But if we look at the statistics, it is quite the opposite," the diplomat said.

"The entire complex of measures undertaken by the Moldovan government under the pressure from Brussels and NATO countries, as we think, has seriously harmed our bilateral relations," he added.

Relations between the two states began to deteriorate in 2021, when pro-European forces assumed power in Moldova. Following the 2023 decision to expel 45 Russian diplomats, Moldova has significantly restricted consular services, as well as cultural, educational, and business ties with Russia. These measures have primarily affected Moldovan citizens. The measures have been harshly criticized by the country’s opposition.