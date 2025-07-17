Russia says drone operators from Rubicon Center struck enemy locomotives in Donetsk area

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian FPV drones struck locomotives transporting military cargo near the village of Belozerkoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"FPV drone operators from the Rubicon testing center for advanced unmanned technologies of the Russian Defense Ministry carried out several strikes on diesel locomotives in the area of the village of Belozerkoye near the settlement of Dobropolye in the DPR. According to preliminary intelligence data, the locomotives were used on a regular basis by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to transport various military cargoes. The effectiveness of the strikes is confirmed, among other things, by footage filmed by the enemy," it said.

The ministry released a video of the operation.