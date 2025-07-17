India’s Prime Minister asked to increase Russian fertilizer supplies — Putin

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi asked him earlier to increase supplies of Russian mineral fertilizers.

Head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Andrey Guryev said at the meeting with the Russian leader that the industry managed to refocus to other markets. In particular, supplies of mineral fertilizers to India increased by a factor of four.

"The Indian leadership asked us directly about that, Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] asked," Putin noted.

The request of the Indian leadership was fully performed and companies delivered 1.2 mln metric tons of mineral fertilizers, Guryev said in his turn.