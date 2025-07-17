Third round of Russia-Ukraine talks expected to go ahead — TASS source

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to be held, and a date will be set in due course, a source told TASS.

"There is such an understanding. The date will be determined," the source said.

Earlier, the Kremlin stated that it was awaiting signals from the Ukrainian side regarding its readiness or reluctance to engage in another round of direct talks and to confirm possible dates.

Russia and Ukraine held the second round of negotiations in early June. During that meeting, the parties exchanged draft memoranda outlining proposals for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and reached agreements on the exchange of severely wounded prisoners of war and the repatriation of fallen soldiers. Moscow transferred several thousand bodies of the deceased to Kiev.

Following two rounds of talks in Istanbul, both sides agreed on a prisoner exchange based on a "1,000 for 1,000" format, as well as an all-for-all swap involving seriously ill detainees and servicemen under the age of 25 — with at least 1,000 individuals to be exchanged from each side.