Top Russian diplomat criticizes Macron linking Taiwan issue with Ukraine

TIANJIN /China/, July 15. /TASS/. Statements by French President Emmanuel Macron who is linking the Ukraine crisis with the Taiwan issue are inflammatory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries in China’s Tianjin.

"Speculations and provocations on the subject of Taiwan are multiplying. Quite recently, Macron said something along the lines that NATO won’t interfere in Asian affairs if China makes sure that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea does not meddle in European affairs. How do you like this? Macron also said that if Russia is allowed to take control of part of Ukraine, what would happen with Taiwan? These are blatantly provocative statements," the top Russian diplomat said.

The Russian foreign minister noted that Western countries continue to assure Beijing that they are committed to the "One China" principle but add that "the status quo cannot be violated." "The status quo means that the West interacts with Taiwan as with an independent state, arms and supports it and emphasizes other accoutrements of independence in every way," Lavrov added.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces, and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.