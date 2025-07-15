Over 30 countries and organizations to attend SCO Plus summit — Lavrov

TIANJIN /China/, July 15. /TASS/. Russia expects over 30 countries and international organizations to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We expect this event to gather around 30 countries and multilateral organizations," he told reporters after the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

According to the minister, the level of participation illustrates the growing interest in the SCO in the Global South, among the countries of the global majority.

In Lavrov’s words, the event will take place on September 1.