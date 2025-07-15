Senior Russian diplomat calls Trump ultimatum 'strange' as Kiev was not asked to negotiate

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's 50-day ultimatum to Russia does not make a lot of sense since neither the United States, nor the North Atlantic Alliance have urged Kiev to resume negotiations with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"It’s frankly very strange. As of today, one party [in the negotiation process] is physically absent - that is the Ukrainian side," Grushko said. "Since yesterday there were no calls for the Ukrainian side to reciprocate Russia's readiness to resume negotiations as quickly as possible, we can conclude that the West is not really interested in facilitating the successful completion of the negotiations."

"The course they are following is absolutely clear to us: it is aimed at exhausting Russia as much as possible," the senior Russian diplomat said.

On July 14, Trump said that Washington had decided to continue sending weapons and military equipment to Kiev with NATO coordination if Europe foots the bill. He also said that the United States would impose about 100% import tariffs on Russia and its allies if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on the settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.