Lavrov, Wang Yi mull relations with US, Ukrainian settlement — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have discussed relations with the United States and prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the talks in Beijing.

"The parties also discussed relations with the United States and the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety, totality and interrelationship. Other hot topics were touched upon, including the Iran-Israel conflict and the situation on the Korean peninsula," the ministry said.

Besides, the ministers expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of Russian-Chinese comprehensive cooperation, and discussed in depth the bilateral agenda with a focus on the implementation of the May summit in Moscow. "The sides also touched upon the issues of practical cooperation between Russia and China, including their humanitarian component," the Foreign Ministry said.

The parties also discussed cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. "Special attention was paid to the substantive content of the upcoming meeting of the Council of heads of SCO member states, as well as the SCO Plus summit. The importance of strengthening close coordination between the two countries on the international arena, including in the UN and its Security Council, the SCO, BRICS, the G20 and APEC, was emphasized," the foreign ministry added.

"The foreign ministers of Russia and China confirmed their firm mutual support in the matters affecting each other's fundamental interests, including the protection of sovereignty, territorial integrity and state unity in all its regional and ethnic diversity," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.

Lavrov had previously arrived in Beijing to attend a meeting of the SCO council of foreign ministers.