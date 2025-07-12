Lavrov greeted by crowd with flowers before talks with North Korean foreign minister

WONSAN, North Korea, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived for talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in the Korean city of Wonsan and was greeted by a crowd with flowers and a company of honor guards, a TASS correspondent reports.

"Hello!" the Russian minister said. A girl in a national costume presented a bouquet to Lavrov.

The Russian-Korean meeting is part of a second round of a strategic dialogue at the level of foreign ministers.

A beach resort opened in Wonsan, which welcomed its first tourists on July 1. On June 24, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion ceremony of the Wonsan-Kalma Tourist Zone. Russian ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora attended the event.

Hotels in the tourist area near Wonsan are designed for 20,000 people, and an outdoor water park was built on the territory. The length of the beach is four kilometers. The authorities of the republic plan to receive foreign guests here as well.