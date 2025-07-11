Merz’s messages to Putin, Trump not geared towards peace — Russian MP

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s messages to the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, do nothing to promote peace, as he is seeking only to escalate the Ukrainian conflict, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"Merz’s messages are far removed from promoting peace. He continues escalating the conflict in Ukraine and is seeking to drag Trump into the ‘coalition of the willing’ to make the West ‘collective’ again in its total Russophobia," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), told TASS.

He slammed the German chancellor’s actions as a "dead-end policy leading only to a global confrontation."

Merz earlier called on Trump to stay with the Europeans on the Ukrainian problem and signaled to Putin "we will not give up.".