MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. A Russian diplomat has condemned Ukraine’s attack on a residential house in the city of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region as a sordid blow on a "bleeding city."

"This is a vile attack on the bleeding city of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, which has been tormented by the Nazis for months. From chasing and murdering civilians and targeting ambulances with drones, they have shifted to razing to the ground residential houses with the use of heavy weapons. According to preliminary data, it was an airstrike. Specialists will give more details," Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large for issues of the Kiev regime’s crimes, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Vladimir Zelensky, who appeals for Western weapons allegedly for defense, is sending these weapons to kill civilians and destroy civilian facilities.

Kherson Region governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS earlier that a five-storey apartment building in Alyoski collapsed after a Ukrainian airstrike, burying dozens of residents under the rubble, while rescuers are unable to reach them because of ongoing drone attacks.