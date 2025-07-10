Russia, ASEAN discuss preparation of next five-year document on strategic partnership

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the top diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states have discussed the preparation of the next five-year document on strategic partnership.

"At a meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the 2021-2025 Comprehensive Plan of Action for the advancement of Russia-ASEAN strategic partnership and the preparation of a similar document for the next five years," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The discussion focused on strengthening cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economy and humanitarian ties. A special emphasis was placed on areas such as high technologies, digitalization, energy and education. Particular attention was paid to the potential of launching new cooperation mechanisms, particularly related to youth affairs," the statement specifies.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, an exchange of views on crucial issues on the international agenda confirmed that Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations maintain similar positions on solving the most pressing global and regional problems. "ASEAN highly appreciated Russia’s support for its central role in geopolitical affairs," the ministry added.

Besides, the parties called for enhancing cooperation between ASEAN, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in order to expand integration processes across Greater Eurasia, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

The meeting took place in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.