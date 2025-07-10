UN secretary-general’s remarks blindly support criminal Kiev regime — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The statements by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemning Russia in the context of the Ukraine conflict demonstrate his political leaning and lack of foresight, showing blind support for the criminal Kiev regime, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"On July 5, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres once again made inflammatory remarks regarding the Ukrainian crisis. Guterres strongly condemned 'the latest series of large-scale drone and missile attacks by the Russian Federation, reportedly the largest in over three years of war', which allegedly has led to disruptions in power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), and expressed concern about 'dangerous escalation and the growing number of civilian casualties,'" the statement reads.

"The UN Secretary-General's remarks are yet another vivid demonstration of his political bias and shortsightedness, which manifest in virtually unconditional support for the criminal regime in Kiev, including the North Atlantic Alliance behind it," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated. "The basis for such assessments has largely been provided by ambiguous and essentially distorted evaluations in the reports compiled by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding the situation at the ZNPP, which fail to mention attacks by Ukrainian armed groups on the plant."

Moscow has emphasized the absurdity of suggestions that Russia could have any reason to create difficulties for the safe operation of the Russian NPP in Zaporozhye. "It is Moscow that bears responsibility for ensuring the safety of the ZNPP, and the Russian side is doing everything to fulfill this obligation. Moreover, such matters do not fall within the competence of the UN Secretary-General," the statement noted.

Actions of militants

What truly deserves unequivocal condemnation "are the actions of militants from the Kiev regime, which led to the disruption of power supply to the ZNPP, those responsible will not escape punishment," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

During the special military operation, the Russian side "has been taking exhaustive measures to strictly comply with international humanitarian law, striking exclusively at Ukrainian military targets using high-precision weapons," the statement said.

"The Ukrainian Bandera regime, meanwhile, systematically targets Russian civilians specifically, as well as civil infrastructure, thereby confirming its terrorist nature," the ministry stated.

Propagation of lies

Guterres and his subordinates "regularly echo and repeat lies devised by the Kiev regime and Western capitals in order to discredit Russia," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

"They systematically ignore egregious violations of international humanitarian law by Kiev or, at best, restrict themselves to urging restraint from both sides," the statement reads. "The Secretariat’s double standards grossly violate Article 100 of the UN Charter, which requires it to adhere to principles of impartiality and independence."

Russia "insists that UN officials abandon their biased course, demands that they cease acting as a mouthpiece for Western propaganda and a distributor of disinformation and fake news, and instead adopt a neutral and responsible position befitting their status, relying only on verified sources of information," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.