Russian lawmaker slams Trump's threats to Moscow, Beijing as posturing

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s threats to Moscow and Beijing should not be taken at face value because of his tendency to grandstand, Viktor Vodolatsky, First Deputy Head of the Russian State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, told TASS.

Earlier, CNN posted an audio clip from a 2024 meeting between then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and his campaign donors. Trump claimed that he had threatened Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping with bombing Moscow and Beijing if Russia and China tried to resolve the Ukraine and Taiwan issues by force.

"There’s no need to respond because Trump is a showoff. The audio was most likely recorded at a meeting with his inner circle, but there can be traitors even among those closest to you, so the conversation was leaked. Trump craves attention, portraying himself as a global heavyweight who can bend Russia and China to his will. He clearly understands that this will never materialize," the Russian lawmaker emphasized.

According to him, such statements undermine trust between the US and other nations during high-level talks.