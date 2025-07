KUALA LUMPUR, July 10. /TASS/. Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of ASEAN events is being arranged, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"I can confirm that such a meeting is being coordinated," the diplomat said.

Lavrov arrived in the Malaysian capital earlier for a two-day visit.