Russia hopes Baku eases harsh treatment of detained Russians — human rights ombudswoman

BISHKEK, July 9. /TASS/. Moscow expects Baku to abandon excessive and unjustified harshness toward Russians detained in Azerbaijan, Russian Human Rights Ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova told journalists following a conversation with her Azerbaijani counterpart Sabina Aliyeva.

"It is crucial that our citizens have access to lawyers of their choice and receive full consular assistance. I hope my Azerbaijani colleague will help resolve these issues," Moskalkova stated.

"I also hope the excessively public and disproportionately harsh measures, which I consider unjust and contrary to international legal norms, will not be enforced, and that any unlawful activities will be rectified," she added.

The situation escalated when Baku canceled several Russia-related events and detained Russian journalists Igor Kartavykh and Evgeny Belousov, along with other Russian citizens. The detainees faced harsh treatment by local authorities and were initially denied consular access. The diplomatic tensions led to reciprocal protest notes between Azerbaijan and Russia, with both countries summoning their diplomats.