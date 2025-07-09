Trump's duty threats against BRICS nations political arm-twisting — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s statements about introducing duties on BRICS countries shows Washington is not done using economic sanctions as political leverage, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

Earlier, the US President announced the introduction of additional ten percent duties for nations that support the "anti-American" policy of BRICS.

"Such rhetoric once again confirms that the United States of America continues to use trade and economic instruments - be it illegitimate sanctions, be it tariffs - anything, as an element of political pressure, hiding behind slogans about so-called fair competition and national security. Of course, we have to note with regret that such a strategy leads to the destruction of the existing architecture of international economic cooperation, and grossly violates the rules of the World Trade Organization and the principles of free trade - principles Washington itself once championed as universal truth," the diplomat noted.

"Such hyper-protectionism, in my opinion, does not serve the interests of the United States. They must increase competitiveness from within, they must seek domestic reserves and resources to overcome their crisis, and not endlessly assert themselves at the expense of others and solve their problems at someone else's expense," Zakharova said.

The diplomat also noted that any sharp increase in customs duties carries serious risks for all countries, and could ultimately lead the world to a global recession. Zakharova added that following the results of the BRICS summit, all the countries of the association expressed serious concern over the growth of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures.

"As for the impact on Russia, our country has long been living under conditions of restrictions, barriers, sanctions, illegitimate sanctions, and what has effectively become a trade war against Russia. In this sense, we have a truly unique experience of adaptation, sustainable development in the face of external pressure. Our country will continue to strengthen its economic sovereignty, increase cooperation with states that are focused on a rational approach, healthy pragmatism and, of course, respect for law and legality," the diplomat concluded.