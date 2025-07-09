Ukraine never observed Ottawa Mine Ban Treaty, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Kiev has never complied with the provisions of the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction and, until the decision to exit the treaty, has been using these munitions against civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The decision to leave the convention takes effect only after the end of the armed conflict in question. We proceed from the premise that this provision fully applies to the exit process from this mechanism initiated by Ukraine," Zakharova said. "That said, the Kiev regime has not been adhering to the obligations under the convention even before this decision," she pointed out.

"According to the convention, Ukraine was supposed to eliminate the entire stockpile of anti-personnel mines with the exception of the minimal amount necessary to develop the methods of mine detection and personnel training back in 2010," the diplomat noted. "However, Ukraine has never fulfilled this," she added.

According to the diplomat, the instances of the Kiev regime using anti-personnel mines against civilians are being regularly documented by Russian law enforcement structures.