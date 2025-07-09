IN BRIEF: Drone attacks kill three on Kursk beach, leave civilians injured in Rylsk

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 86 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said.

According to the latest reports, a drone strike on a beach in the city of Kursk killed three people and left seven injured. Two people suffered injuries in a drone attack on the town of Rylsk.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 86 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 23 drones were shot down over the Kursk Region, 16 over the Bryansk Region, 15 over the Tula Region, 12 over the Belgorod Region, another 12 over the Oryol Region, four over the Moscow Region, two over the Smolensk Region, one over the Voronezh Region and one more over the Ryazan Region.

Attack on Kursk beach

- According to the latest reports, a Ukrainian drone strike on a beach in Kursk killed three people.

- A National Guard member who arrived at the site of the attack to evacuate civilians is among those killed, Acting Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

- Seven people, including a five-year-old child, suffered injuries.

- Six injured people were taken to the Kursk Regional Hospital.

- Doctors found three of them, including the child, to be in serious condition.

- Khinshtein stressed that it was an unprecedentedly brutal attack on a peaceful facility.

- Khinshtein noted that, according to eyewitnesses, the five-year-old child had shielded his mother with his body during the attack.

- The child, who suffered severe burns, will be taken to Moscow for medical treatment together with his mother.

Attack on Rylsk

- Two residents of the town of Rylsk, Kursk Region, were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the central district hospital, an ambulance service building and the administrative building of an agricultural company, Khinshtein said.