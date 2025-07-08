Consular department of Russian embassy in Iran works in normal regime

TEHRAN, July 9. /TASS/. The consular department of the Russian embassy in Iran started to work as normal following the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

"The consular department of the embassy continues to receive citizens, helping them with the entire range of consular services," the embassy said. "Visa applications and issuance continues in normal regime."

The consular department suspended its work on June 15 amid Israeli strikes on Iran.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.