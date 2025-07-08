Russian lawmaker says West will start rebuilding ties when it tires of Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. European countries will start restoring contacts with Moscow when it tires of the Ukrainian crisis, said Natalia Nikonorova, member of the Federation Council International Affairs Committee.

In July, the Russian and French presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, spoke by phone for the first time in almost three years. The Kremlin and the Elysee Palace described the talks as substantive. The two leaders had been in regular contact until September 2022, but their series of telephone conversations was interrupted by Macron's breach of confidentiality.

"Sooner or later, the countries of the collective West, which are already quite tired of the protracted Ukrainian conflict, will gradually try to resume interaction with Russia. The telephone conversation that took place between the presidents of Russia and France appears to be a first cautious attempt. There is no doubt that any dialogue is better than silence or roundabout ways to communicate positions to their vis-a-vis," she told TASS.

According to the lawmaker, it is noteworthy that the leaders did not talk about the Ukrainian crisis, but instead focused on strategic issues.

"There are expectedly no swift and significant results so far, but Macron turned out to be quicker than his colleagues on this track," she said.