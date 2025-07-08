Suicide of former transport minister deeply shocking — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The suicide of former Transport Minister Roman Starovoit cannot but be shocking, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It cannot but shock normal people. Naturally, it shocked us as well," he said.

Peskov said the investigation is currently ongoing.

"And it is precisely this investigation that is meant to answer all the questions. While it is underway, one can speculate, but that is something for media representatives and political analysts to do, it is not appropriate for us," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

On July 7, Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said that Starovoit’s body, bearing a gunshot wound, was discovered near the town of Odintsovo in the Moscow Region. The main theory being considered is suicide.

Earlier that morning, Starovoit was dismissed by presidential decree, though the reason for his removal was not disclosed.