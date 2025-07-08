Trump’s trade war on BRICS reminds senior Russian senator of quote from Orwell’s novel

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The tariff war being waged by US President Donald Trump against countries supporting BRICS constitutes a departure from the principles of the UN Charter and evokes a quote from British author George Orwell about some animals being more equal than others, Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.

"In the Make America Great Again slogan, the other part of the formula - 'at the expense of the rest of the world' - is becoming increasingly apparent," the senior Russian senator wrote on his Telegram channel as he referred to Orwell’s Animal Farm novel. "It deviates from the UN Charter on equality as much as possible," he added.

Now that "all masks have been cast aside," trade is an instrument of geopolitical pressure, Kosachev noted. "Trump’s tariff war on BRICS and all the other geopolitical rivals is nothing more than a tool of cynical and unscrupulous competition aimed at suppressing alternative centers of development and power," he emphasized.

Also, the politician recalled how the West has for years accused Russia of using energy as a weapon, allegations that he said were never sustained. "Russia has been and remains a totally reliable energy partner," he argued.

Earlier, Trump threatened to impose an additional 10% tariff on any country aligning themselves with what he called anti-American policies being pursued by the BRICS grouping.