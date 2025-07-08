Major Ukrainian drone attack injures three civilians in Lugansk People’s Republic

LUGANSK, July 8. /TASS/. Three people were injured in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) following a large-scale attack by Ukrainian drones, the head of the LPR Health Ministry, Nataliya Pashchenko, reported.

"As a result of a mass drone attack on the republic, three civilians were injured," LPR Health Ministry Head Nataliya Pashchenko stated. In Starobelsk, a 39-year-old woman came to the hospital and was diagnosed with a closed craniocerebral injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to both legs.

Moreover, reports from Belovodsk indicate two more wounded civilians. One of them is already being transferred to the Lugansk republican clinical hospital," the local authorities wrote on their Telegram channel.

Earlier, Head of the Lugansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik reported on his Telegram channel that on the morning of July 8, Ukraine launched mass strikes on the city centers of Starobelsk, Belovodsk and Svatovo, all located in the LPR. The attacks targeted central streets and key administrative buildings.

While no destruction from Ukrainian drones was recorded in Belovodsk, a tax office in Svatovo and a store along with certain administrative buildings in Starobelsk ended up damaged by the attack.