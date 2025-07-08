BRICS strengthens role of African countries in tackling global issues — Russian senator

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro underscored the significance of the organization and showed that African countries are fully engaged in the process of solving international problems, Ivan Novikov, the member of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of Russia's parliament), told TASS.

The BRICS Summit took place in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7. The participants primarily discussed questions related to healthcare, trade, investment, and finance, and addressed issues of climate change, artificial intelligence management, and the consolidation of peace and security.

"BRICS is a vivid example of how friendly countries of the Global South gain momentum and get more involved in the global agenda. The BRICS group comprises South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia. This year, Nigeria is one of the organization's partners. The organization is taking a more prominent role on the international arena," Novikov said.

At the same time, the Russian senator noted that discussions on the BRICS sidelines also touch upon the burning issues of today, including the development of artificial intelligence and the regulation of platform work. "The development of the global economy is marked by an ever-growing presence of various platforms, and many countries now face issues of regulating their activities. Among these issues, for example, is the question of formalizing labor relations between platforms and people who are involved in their activities," Novikov pointed out.

BRICS makes it possible for countries to work together based on respect for sovereignty and cultural identity, and this is the group's main advantage, the Russian senator said.

The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined the association. Indonesia became a BRICS member on January 6. On January 1, 2025, Malaysia, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan became BRICS partner states, with Nigeria joining them on January 17, and Vietnam on June 14. Saudi Arabia is currently assessing the BRICS membership.