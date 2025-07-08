Kiev rotating troops near Novogrigorovka in Lugansk region at nighttime — expert

LUGANSK, July 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is rotating troops near the settlement of Novogrigorovka (called Novoyegorovka by Ukraine) in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) at nighttime, using air defense and electronic warfare systems as a shield, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"Near the settlement of Novogrigorovka in the LPR, Ukrainian armed formations are carrying out rotational measures. As a rule, the personnel are being replaced at nighttime in small groups of up to 10 soldiers, with the use of air defense and electronic warfare systems as a shield," the military expert said, citing his own sources.

Kiev is using light maneuverable vehicles for the transportation of fighters: the vehicles do not approach the engagement line closer than 3 km, Marochko said.

"The militants cover this distance with hand luggage on foot. The servicemen who cannot traverse this way on their own due to wounds or their age are being evacuated by ground-based robotic systems," he said.