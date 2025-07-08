Ukrainian battlegroup trapped near Zelyonaya Dolina in Donetsk region — military expert

LUGANSK, July 8. /TASS/. Russian troops improved their tactical position near the settlements of Lipovoye and Zelyonaya Dolina in the Donetsk People’s Republic and trapped an enemy combat group in the area, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"During active combat operations, our troops managed to improve their tactical position southwest of Lipovoye and northwest of Zelyonaya Dolina in the DPR, placing a small road sector leading to the settlement of Shandrigolovo under gunfire control. In the area of Zelyonaya Dolina, the Ukrainian battlegroup was trapped in a fire pocket," the military expert said.

Even though the Ukrainian battlegroup’s positions are located on heights, Russian fighters deprived it of safe evacuation and retreat routes, squeezing the enemy forces from two sides, Marochko said.

Up to a company of Ukrainian troops was trapped, according to preliminary data, he specified.