Ukrainian strike kills civilian, leaves six injured in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, July 7. /TASS/. A civilian has been killed and another six have suffered injuries in a Ukrainian strike on the town of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"The terrorist Kiev regime has carried out a targeted strike on a residential area in the town of Vasilyevka. A 19-year-old was killed outside his house. Unfortunately, he sustained fatal injuries. Six injured people were taken to the local hospital where they are receiving medical treatment. Medical workers are also assisting the relatives of the young man that was killed," he wrote on Telegram.

Balitsky added that the attack had damaged over ten apartments. The people who have been left homeless will be provided with temporary accommodation. The governor also pointed to the continued threat of more strikes.