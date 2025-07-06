Lavrov, Brazilian foreign minister discuss bilateral contacts’ schedule at various levels

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts at various levels and coordinated their positions on key areas of cooperation between Moscow and Brasilia in major multilateral forums, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following the ministers’ meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"During the conversation, the heads of the two countries’ foreign ministries discussed the schedule of upcoming Russian-Brazilian contacts at various levels and aligned their positions on the main areas of cooperation between Moscow and Brasilia at key multilateral platforms, including preparations for the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (Belem, November 10-21)," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that Lavrov and Vieira "exchanged opinions on a number of other international issues.".