Lavrov arrives in Rio de Janeiro for BRICS Summit

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Rio de Janeiro for a BRICS summit, according to a TASS reporter.

The minister will lead the Russian delegation at the event from July 6-7. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate via video link.

On the sidelines of the summit, Lavrov is scheduled to participate in multilateral meetings, where the heads of delegations will talk about BRICS work in three main areas: politics and security; economy and finance; and cultural and humanitarian issues.

The minister will also hold a series of bilateral meetings.

BRICS plans to hold a summit under Brazil’s presidency from July 6-7 in Rio de Janeiro. The main topics of discussion will include health care, trade, investment, finance, climate change, artificial intelligence management, peace and security.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates also became members, and so did Indonesia on January 6, 2025.